LAHORE - Pakistan Stock Exchange continued its positive trajectory on Thursday as the benchmark KSE 100-share index gained 280 points to close at 41,998 points.

The stock market kicked off on a positive note, hitting an intra-day high of +360 points. There was a brief period where the market went into negative territory in the mid-day, but recovered from thereon and remained in the green zone.

Yesterday's major heavyweights namely HBL (+0.2 percent), MCB (+0.1 percent), POL (+1.6 percent), FFC (+0.3 percent), HUBC (+0.7 percent) and LUCK (+4.6 percent) cumulatively contributed 103 points to the index.

Traded volumes plummeted by 32 percent DoD to 160m shares, while value traded decreased to $59m. Volume leaders were KEL (+5.0 percent), PAEL (+1.6 percent) and TRG (-0.8 percent). Rally was witnessed in cements, where LUCK (+4.6 percent) and MLCF (+4.9 percent) closed in the upper circuit. A mixed sentiment was seen in financials where HBL (+0.2 percent), MCB (+0.1 percent) and BAHL (+0.2 percent) closed in the green, while on the flip side UBL (-0.8 percent), NBP (-0.2 percent) and BAFL (-1.2 percent) closed in the red zone.

Moving forward, it is expected that market will remain green with flows from local and foreign institutions directing the market.