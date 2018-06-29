Share:

islamabad - The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has advised the general public not to invest in a housing project named Park View City owned by the leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Abdul Aleem Khan , without prior consultation with the civic body.

A public notice in this regard has appeared in national dailies in which it is advised to the public to check the approved layout plan of the housing society on CDA’s website or consult with concerned officials before purchasing a residential or commercial plot in the society.

Director Regional Planning CDA Arshad Chohan while talking to the Nation explained that the advice has been issued to avoid possible fraud or misrepresentation by the management of housing society with common citizen.

“A certain number of plots on selected locations are mortgaged by CDA and cannot be sold till the finalisation of development work in the housing society”, he informed further, adding; “The investors must understand the approved layout plan before making any deal as it is a routine that private housing society owners sell amenity plots by fraud which cannot be sold otherwise.”

The housing scheme, comprising 1,067.9 kanals of land at Malot Road in Zone-IV, is co-owned by Abdul Aleem Khan along with his wife and two others. The project had been politicised due to the affiliation of its owner with the PTI since the beginning.

The layout plan of the project was approved by CDA in February 2013 and subsequently an NOC was also granted to its sponsors. However, it was cancelled in November 2014 on the pretext that the owners had not transferred the ownership of the land reserved for public buildings to the CDA.

In response, the sponsors of Park View city transferred the required land to the CDA and once again requested the CDA for getting an NOC. However, the CDA continued to delay the matter.

The sponsors of private housing society then approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) however the court had not issued any restraining order against cancellation of NOC by CDA.

Meanwhile, the civic body also published public notices in newspapers restraining owners of housing society to stop the development work on project and its marketing.

Later in 2017, CDA board approved a new policy according to which at least a 100 feet wide road was made mandatory for granting NOC to any housing scheme that has an area above than 1,000 kanals.

However, the said scheme had a less than 20 feet wide access road and CDA had refused to restore NOC and taken same stance in Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The sponsors of the housing society argued before the court that they are unable to build a wider road because CDA owned a 1.5 kilometre long strip between main Kuri Road and the housing society.

The court then directed the civic body to review the case of housing society and allow a passage if it is possible in the rules of civic body.

CDA board in its meeting held on 9th May, 2018 allowed Aleem Khan to construct 200 feet road and 100 feet extending up to scheme area of Park View City as per alignment and design approved.

However, the sponsors were missing a piece of land to link the housing society with Kuri road and concerned quarters also criticised CDA for the issuance of an approval letter even in absence of said land.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) also started a probe into the matter and sought the record for CDA.

Meanwhile, sources confirmed this scribe that the revenue papers of said missing land between the housing society and the state land has also been submitted by the sponsors of housing society in CDA, which will ultimately unable them to built a direct access passing through the land owned by civic body.