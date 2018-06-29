Share:

LAHORE - Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announced 36 winners of the 12th Dream Car Art Contest Thursday. These winners will join the World Contest in Japan.

Children from 80 countries across the world are being picked up for the world context to be held in Japan to bring their dream cars to contest. Pakistan has celebrated its victory as Global Winner twice. Children are divided into three categories according to age. The contest has a special Royal category to entertain disable children. Umama Asif stood first, followed by Seemal and Syed Wali Zaidi in the first category of children under 8.The winners were awarded gold, silver and bronze medals. In the second category of 8 to 11 years of old, Amna Tassaduq bagged gold, Muhammad Yousuf silver and Halima Sadia bronze.

The winners of the third category (children aged 11 to 15) were Moosa Satti (gold) Sufiyan Salman (silver) and Laraib Zainab (bronze).

The winners in ‘Royal’ category were Umais Rasheed, Hira Arslan and Arsalan Bin Ayub.

CEO Indus Motor Company, Ali Asghar Jamali said, “Pakistani children are immensely gifted and so is our nation. It is very unfortunate that we do not have sufficient platforms to bring this talent out to its full extent. Dream Art Car Contest is focused on showcasing the talent of Pakistani children to the world. This time around, we extended our circle and reached 1,147 schools across Pakistan. Total entries received for the contest around 38,000 which has made Pakistan the 3rd highest country in terms of entries received.”

Member of jury, Mehar Afroz said, “In the future, there is nothing cars can’t do. Cars will not only remain the mode of transportation but will become a resource to help people in need, conserve energy, save endangered species and they will continue to provide entertainment. These are the visions for cars of the young artists and national champions of Dream Car Art Contest.” he said.