JazzCash collaborates with NBP

LAHORE (PR): JazzCash has collaborated with National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) to provide fee collection service to Bureau of Emigration & Overseas Employment. From now onwards, all Pakistani citizens pursuing overseas employment can pay the application fee through the JazzCash Mobile Account or any of the nationwide JazzCash retailers.

NBP and JazzCash have also partnered to introduce digital payments collection facility for passport fee payments, tax payments at Balochistan’s Excise and Taxation Department and Public Service Commission fee payments.

Saeed Ahmad, President & CEO NBP, stated, “This partnership with JazzCash allows us to not only simplify work at our end, but also leads to time saving and convenience for the applicants. Leveraging the bank’s financial expertise coupled with the strength of JazzCash’s extensive network, we are continuously striving to provide digital solutions to the financial needs of our customers.”

“Our partnership with NBP goes from strength to strength, as we both share the common goal of utilising technology to provide ease to our customers. By making the application fee payment process for emigration and overseas employment more convenient, we are looking to help millions of Pakistanis by saving them from unnecessary hassles, added Aniqa Afzal Sandhu, Chief Digital & MFS Officer -Jazz.

KTML goes solar with Reon

RAWALPINDI (PR): Reon Energy Limited, the largest industrial solar solutions provider, has announced its latest project at Kohinoor Textile Mills Limited, Rawalpindi. The 1-megawatt solar installation will provide considerable savings in energy costs, along with an expected reduction of 970 tonnes in annual carbon emissions.

“I want to congratulate KTML for being a pioneer in its thinking about the issue of sustainability in its energy mix. The plant will deliver significant commercial savings to KTML,” said Mujtaba Haider Khan, CEO Reon Energy. Mujtaba further added, “In Pakistan, we’re gifted with high solar irradiation and now there’s a clear incentive for consumers and businesses in the form of cheap financing from State Bank of Pakistan and a net-metering policy that allows you to export excess back to the grid to earn credits. We’re proud to be a partner of choice for businesses, like KTML, creating long term value for the society, economy and the environment.”

Khushhalibank’s financing solutions helping entrepreneurs

ISLAMABAD (PR): Micro enterprises play an important role in supporting a nation’s economic development as they generate employment and income opportunity for the underserved. Therefore, microfinance banks and institutions make dedicated efforts to understand business needs and goals of micro-entrepreneurs.

Khushhalibank is particularly focused on developing a flourishing financing ecosystem for micro-enterprises. Over the years, financing solutions offered by the bank have enabled many entrepreneurs to invest in their business and improve the cash flows and revenue stream. Forty one year old Juma Noor of Kohat has been a loan client of Khushhali Microfinance Bank since 2012 and has been able to improve his business and family’s living standard. Juma Noor wishes to expand his business unit further by availing more financial assistance from Khushhali Microfinance Bank in the future.

PSO leading fuel brand among car, bike users

KARACHI (PR): Pakistan State Oil, the nation’s largest and most trusted oil marketing company, has won two of PakWheels’ latest People’s Choice Awards in both car and bike categories. The awards are based on PakWheels Automobile Industry Survey Report 2017 for which the automobile website collaborated with the LUMS Centre of Research. For the first time, the survey includes an entire section on bikes to give a truly complete picture of the industry and its latest trends.

PSO has won and maintained the trust and loyalty of millions of its customers present in every length and breadth of the country with seamless supply of fuels. As per the report, PSO dominates when it comes to choice of fuels among car as well as bike users nationwide. Of the 77% car owners who use standard fuels, 35% prefer PSO fuels; and of the 23% premium fuel users, 35% choose PSO.

Similarly, out of 89% bike users who use standard fuels, 36% choose PSO; and of the 11% premium fuel users, the choice of 34% bikers is PSO. Furthermore, PSO also holds a prominent place in the bike motor oil category with a large market share.