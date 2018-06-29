Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Secretary Akbar Hussain Durrani has said that as per orders of Supreme Court, the process of issuance of computerised national identity cards (CNICs) to eunuchs would be made simple and easy.

He directed that facilitation centres be set up in all districts to provide facility of issuance of CNICs to the transgender through Nadra mobile van under one-window operation.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting to review progress on issuance of CNICs to transgenders, at Civil Secretariat here on Thursday.

Addressing the meeting, the chief secretary said that in the light of Supreme Court’s order, a monitoring committee at provincial level while implementation committees in districts have been formed. He directed the relevant departments to take all possible steps for well-being of transgender people for bringing them in the mainstream.

Durrani ordered that an awareness and community mobilization campaign be launched to speed up the process of registration of eunuchs. He also issued instructions regarding submission of implementation report regarding issuance of CNICs regularly.

The Secretary Social Welfare told the meeting that after the Supreme Court direction 201 cases of CNICs have been referred to NADRA. He said that establishment of a community centre for transgender people has been approved in the Annual Development Programme (ADP).