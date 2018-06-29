Share:

BADIN - Former government of Sindh and muggers were petrified of God creatures rather than space creatures and God creatures would get rid from the looters at any cost.

These views were expressed by senior leader of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) and former Speaker of National Assembly Dr Fehmida Mirza here at Badin on Thursday while talking to media after laying the floral wreath at mausoleum of Dargah Shah Qadri and kicks off her election campaign.

Dr Fehmida maintained that people of Sindh have been annoyed of the corruption. She said that former provincial government snatched livelihood including water, health and other basic amenities from the masses.

She said that former provincial government committed mega corruptions and left the people of Sindh at the mercy of disappointment, despair and deprivation.

“We have launched a crusade against a mafia and people were optimistic for the GDA to relief widely and various the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidates were joining them, she said and adding that they were not satisfied of the steps taken by the care-taker government of Sindh. She said that Sindh Irrigation and Drainage Authority (SIDA) chairman was creating deliberate water shortage for political ends. Dr Fehmida said that the people would cast their vote in favor of candidates of the GDA and they will win the contest of election 2018. Meanwhile, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) former MNA Sardar Kamal Khan has decided to withdraw to contest election 2018, after negotiations with the PPP high leadership.

It was learnt through sources that the PPP former MNA submitted an application to party for nomination of party ticket for NA-229 and PS-73 Badin but party nominated Mir Ghulam Ali Talpur for NA-229 while Haji Taj Muhammad Mallah for PS-73 and Sardar Kamal Khan filed nomination forms as independent candidate to contest election 2018.

Earlier, Sardar Kamal held gatherings of friends, workers community notables at Gymkhana Badin and Matli and decided to contest election as independent candidate.

He also announced that he would decide his political future after consultation and consensus of workers, friends, supporters and community notables.

On the other hand, he was also called by party leadership at Karachi and he also met with Madam Faryal Talpur at his residence and he was likely to withdraw to contest election and such decision to be announced within two or three days.

DRAINAGE CLEANING

Deputy Commissioner Asif Jan Siddiqui visited Tando Bago, Matli, Talhar and Golarchi and directed chief officers of municipal committees and town officers of town committees to initiate cleanliness work before rains so that people could be facilitated.

He also directed to remove illegal occupation over drainages. He said that those who made carelessness and negligence stern action to be taken against them.

On the other hand, he also chaired a meeting held in committee room, in connection of code of conduct for election 2018.

While addressing, he said that it was their duty to conduct election 2018, fair and transparent. He directed members of monitoring committee to make awareness among the people that they could cast their vote without any fear and use right of vote.

He said that representatives of political parties should abide the code of conduct as issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan and those contesting candidates violated the code of conduct, stern legal action to be taken against them.

The deputy commissioner further said that full security to be provided to officials of monitoring committee.