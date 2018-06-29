Share:

SADIQABAD - Farmers staged a protest demonstration at Minthar Head against officials of the Irrigation Department for not releasing water in Lakhi Miner here the other day.

Talking to The Nation, farmers including Mian Umar Hayat, Numberdar Asjad Chattha, and Shafiq said that the Irrigation Department had not released water in the miner since long.

"Water shortage has been damaging our crops," they regretted, and shouted slogans against the Irrigation Department officials. On being informed of the protest, Sub Divisional Officer [SDO] of Irrigation Department and local leaders of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz [PML-N] including Ch Irtaza Daud and Asad Mukhtar reached the spot and assured the farmers of a solution to their problem. It convinced the farmers and they ended their protest.