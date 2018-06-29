Share:

SAHIWAL - PTI Chairman Imran Khan along with his wife, Bushra Maneka, paid a visit to the shrine of Baba Fariduddin Ganjshakar in Pakpattan on Wednesday night.

The PTI chief was also flanked by his close friend and business tycoon Zulfikar Bukhari during the visit, which apparently aimed at seeking blessings ahead of the polls.

Khan and Maneka also reverently performed the ritualistic act of placing a chaddar on the shrine of Baba Fariduddin. A video circulating on social media shows the couple offered sajda at the entrance of the shrine.

Khan was welcomed by Dewan Azmat Said Mohammad Chishti, the PTI's candidate for the PP-192 constituency. Dewan, the shrine's custodian, performed the traditional activities for Khan during the visit.

Imran's wife spread flowers in front of the popularly known Bahishti Darwaza at the Sufi saint's shrine, whereas Khan distributed sweets and edibles.

Imran’s rare gesture was well noted by social media. While some users criticised the PTI chairman for the way he chose to pay his respects at the shrine, others came to his defence saying someone's religious belief is one's personal choice.

Some rights activists have also called on Khan's opponents to refrain from making any comments on Khan's spiritual visit.

As soon as people caught wind of the politician’s visit, it wasn’t long before videos of Imran performing sajda called for a national debate on social media.

One user observed that it wasn't a sajda, Imran Khan just kissed the floor of a shrine. Another was of the view that this is the Islamic Republic of Pakistan where following a rewording of an oath the law minister had to step down & we saw a sit in turn violent. That was on the finality of the Prophet (PBUH).