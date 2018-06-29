Share:

Askari renews pledge to hold peaceful polls

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Dr Hasan Askari has said that foremost priority of the caretaker setup is to hold peaceful and transparent elections. “All the necessary arrangements are being made in this regard. The caretaker setup is totally impartial as well as apolitical. We neither have nor would have any political agenda”, he said in a statement Thursday. The caretaker Chief Minister said that we are here only for the holding of free, fair and transparent elections and would return back homes after fulfilling the responsibility in a proper manner. Every necessary step would be taken for the holding of transparent elections and voters will be accorded an opportunity to use their right of franchise in a peaceful and independent environment. Askari said that all the political parties will be provided equal opportunities to take part in the elections and our different steps and performance in this regard would be the self-evident proof of it. He said that mechanism has been devised for peaceful holding of the elections. He said that caretaker setup is working in an impartial manner within the scope of the constitution. No one would point a finger at it when the caretaker government will depart after fulfilling its duties. By the grace of Almighty Allah, we shall succeed to fulfill the moral and constitutional obligations, he concluded.–Staff Reporter

Police to launch pre-poll training

Punjab Police Inspector General Syed Kaleem Imam on Thursday said that no negligence would be tolerated in pre-election training. Therefore, refresher and short courses for a short period of three, five and seven days for elite force personnel should be started immediately at police stations level. He further said that trainers and other officers should play their role for the capacity building of the young personnel to enhance the security management regarding polling duties with the help of different courses. The IGP also directed Additional-IG Elite Police Force Shahid Haneef to conduct a video link conference with all the RPOs and DPOs and to conclude all the pre-election trainings in all the districts and regions of Punjab under their supervision. He said that in order to ensure transparent election in peaceful environment, “We will have all the support by the commandos of elite police force and these commandos will particularly be deployed for the security of sensitive polling stations.” The police chief expressed these views while presiding a session of senior officers of Elite Force at Central Police Office on Thursday. DIG Elite Afzal Mehmood Butt, Commandant Elite Training School Pervaiz Iqbal, Director SOU Saad Saleem, Deputy Director monitoring Mehmood ul Hassan Gillani and SP headquarter Elite Syed Jaffar Abbas were also present on this occasion.–Staff Reporter

Shehbaz greets Erdogan

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif had a detailed telephonic conversation with Turkish President Erdogan and congratulated the latter on his victory again. Shehbaz mentioned the record turnout in the polls and the massive mandate received by President Erdogan and his party. He also praised Turkish president’s role for strengthening Pakistan-Turkish brotherhood and solidarity. President Erdogan said that elections in Pakistan are vital for strengthening democracy and he expressed his good wishes for PML-N Quaid, Nawaz Sharif, and prayed for the good health of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz. He also expressed his best wishes and prayers for the Pakistan people and the solidarity and strength of Pakistan. Mian Shehbaz Sharif said if he hadn’t been so preoccupied with the Election campaign, he would have visited Turkey to personally congratulate President Erdogan and the Turkish people.–Staff Reporter