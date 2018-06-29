Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - India’s traditional hostile response to the report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights on the situation of Held Kashmir is very disappointing for the people and human right advocates across the world.

This was stated by leader of the Kashmir delegation and Executive Director of the world-fame Kashmiri NGO - Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR) while he was addressing 38th Session of United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva on behalf of world Muslim congress late Tuesday, says a message released to the media on Wednesday. Yousaf continued in his statement he read under agenda item 3 of the General debate in the house as saying,

“The Indian government did not allow fact finding mission besides continuous request by the Indian High Commissioner for last couple of years.”

He added that the High Commissioner's report on one hand asked India to respect the right to self-determination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir protected under international law.

And on the other hand it discusses the gross and systematic human rights violations committed against the civilian population in Indian-occupied Jammu & kashmir.”

Sardar Amjad said that some of the states discussed the efficacy of remote monitoring mechanism, when the state did not give free excess to the office of high commissioner while remote monitoring is the only option left.

“My organisation requests to all the member states to support establishment of commission of inquiry especially those states questioning remote monitoring by the high commissioner,” he prayed.

He invited the attention of the chair of the house that the Indian government rejected the report while Indian official tried to malign the high commissioner and office of the high commissioner for aligning with the a group of Kashmiri human rights defenders alleging them as intelligence aids.

“Due to this propaganda by Indian media the life of many human rights defenders in Indian occupied Jammu Kashmir is at risk,” Amjad Yousaf said.

He added, “We already lost leading Kashmiri journalist and scholar Dr Syed Shujahat Bokhari, editor in chief of a leading Srinagar-based English daily – exactly after a couple of hours the UN Human Rights Commission report on Human rights situation in Jammu and Kashmir was released”.