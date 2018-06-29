Share:

SIALKOT - A delegation of 216 male and female Sikh Yatrees from India visited Gurudawara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur, Shakargarh here Thursday.

Led by Sardar Baadal Singh, the delegation reached here from Nankana Sahib amid tight security. Several Indian Sikh Yatrees refreshed their pre-partition memories. They also performed their religious rites and distributed sweets.

They hailed Pakistan's sincere efforts for ensuring religious freedom of the minorities and safeguarding sacred places and Gurudawaras of the Sikh community in Pakistan.

They said that there was no doubt to say that Pakistan was a peaceful country and the people of Pakistan were also very peace-loving. They said that the Pakistanis have given marvelous love, affection, care and unforgettable hospitality to them.

They also stressed a need for early resumption of peace talks between Pakistan and India, the two nuclear neighbours, for the early establishment of peace in the region.

BODY FOUND: The Rescue 1122 fished out the dead body of an unknown person from Marala-Ravi-Link (MR Link) Canal near Motra-Daska.

According to the local police, some unknown accused killed unknown person by torturing him brutally.

The accused threw dead body into canal to conceal their sin. Police have shifted dead body to Daska Civil Hospital for autopsy.

Meanwhile, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested 25 Pakistanis deported from Turkey upon their arrival at Sialkot international airport.

FIA Divisional Deputy Director Mufakhar Adeel said that some human traffickers and their local agents had sent the accused Turkey illegally after getting big amounts from them.

The Turkish Security Authorities had arrested them for their illegal entry into the Turkish Territory and deported them to Pakistan.

He said that FIA has sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases.

YOUTH DROWNS: A youth drowned in Upper Chenab Canal (UCC) near Sambrial here. Reportedly, Khalil (18) was sitting on the bank of the canal when he slipped into the canal and drowned in the faster flow of water. The divers of Rescue 1122 Sialkot were busy in searching the dead body.

DOCTORS ADVISED TO BE POLITE: It is bounden duty of doctors to be courteous towards the patients which is no less than worship, said DC Adnan Arshad Aulakh.

During his visit to DHQ Hospital and Trauma Centre, he advised the doctors to perform their duties with missionary spirit. The DC also visited a public park on Sagar Road and advised the management of the park to ensure better recreational facilities for citizens for their physical and mental growth.

He also advised the Municipal Administration to improve sanitary conditions in the city to save the citizens from unhygienic conditions prevailing in the city.