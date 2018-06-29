Share:

TEHRAN - Iran on Thursda summoned the Pakistani ambassador to Tehran over terrorist attack on Iranian border guards which claimed the lives of three and injured eight others on Tuesday.

Iran's protest against the terrorist attack was conveyed to Pakistan Ambassador Asif Ali Khan Durrani, Sistan and Baluchistan Province deputy governor general for security affairs Mohammad Hadi Mar'ashi told the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

The official said that an Iranian delegation will pay an official visit to Pakistan to discuss border security with Pakistani officials. Armed bandits killed three Iranian Basij volunteer forces and wounded eight others in Mirjaveh in this southeastern province early Tuesday.

Mirjaveh is a town in Sistan and Baluchestan Province. It is the main road crossing point between Iran and Pakistan.