KARACHI (PR) K-Electric has lodged eight FIRs against individuals involved in electricity theft in different areas of district Malir during its ongoing drive against power theft and illegal abstraction.

Raids were carried out by KE’s IBC Johar-II team in different areas including Bakhar Goth, Ayub Goth, Memon Nagar, Jahangir Town, Quetta Town and Rufi Sweet Homes. During the raids, not only illegal connections being used for residential purposes were removed but illegal supply to commercial units, including a cold storage factory and an onion processing plant, were also disconnected.

According to KE spokesperson, “The power utility is using advanced technologies in terms of automated meter reading based energy systems and effective energy audits at the distribution transformer level to unearth power theft and apprehend power pilferers. Curbing the menace of power theft is highly advantageous for the customers as it helps in enhancing the reliability of power supply.”

KE’s consistent efforts towards curbing power theft and illegal abstraction along with other initiatives have enabled the power utility to reduce its transmission & distribution (T&D) losses by around 14% since 2009. Reports of power theft may be made by calling at 118 or 021-99000 or through KE’s Facebook and Twitter pages or anonymously via email at speakup@ke.com.pk.