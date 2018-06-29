Share:

JAKARTA:- North and South Korea will field joint teams in three sports -- canoeing, rowing and women's basketball -- at the Asian Games, organisers said Thursday, in the latest sign of thawing tensions. The two countries will also march together at the opening and closing ceremonies for the showpiece event being held in Indonesia from August 18-September 2, they added. South Korea's national Olympic committee previously told AFP that the country's governing bodies for basketball, judo, canoe, gymnastics, table tennis, rowing and soft tennis had expressed an interest in running combined teams.