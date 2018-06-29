Share:

CM LOS ANGELES - Kylie Jenner is already planning her daughter’s first birthday party.

The 20-year-old reality star only gave birth to her little girl Stormi, whom she has with her boyfriend Travis Scott, at the beginning of February but she has admitted she’s already starting to think about how she can mark the tot’s first milestone next year. Taking to her Snapchat account, the brunette beauty said: ‘’Stormi is going to be five months this weekend - which is really tripping me out - which means we’re almost half way to a year, almost. ‘’And I’m already thinking about her first birthday and how it’s going to be epic.’’

The ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ beauty was planning to do a ‘’super magical unicorn theme’’ for her little girl, but she’s been forced to scrap that idea because her nieces North, five, and Penelope, five, used that for their joint party earlier this month. She explained: ‘’I was going to do super magical unicorn theme but North and Penelope beat me to it so I have to think of something else.’’ Although Kylie is excited to start the birthday preparations, it’s highly unlikely that she’ll share anything online about the little one when the time rolls around because she recently decided to take her off social media following a series of kidnap threats.

A source said recently: ‘’There have been an increasing number of trolls on social media calling Stormi ugly, and throwing out really horrible insults.

‘’It’s been really upsetting for Kylie, because also some of the comments are direct threats to kidnap her. Some people have commented saying it’s all Kylie’s fault because she has exposed her by putting her on social media.

‘’The haters have always been there, but just getting way, way worse these last few weeks - and calling out Kylie for being a bad mom.’’