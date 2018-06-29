Share:

HAFIZABAD - A landlord of Laveray Khurd was electrocuted while his brother received serious injuries in an attempt to save his brother here the other day. A renowned villager and political worker namely Haji Mahmood Sura and his brother Saifullah Sura of Laveray Khurd went to their fields when the former got serious electric shocks from an electricity pylon installed in the field. His brother Saifullah attempted to save him but he also received severe electric shocks. He sustained critical burns and was shifted to hospital.