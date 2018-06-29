Share:

rawalpindi - The Model Customs Collectorate Islamabad has achieved its assigned allocated target by collecting Rs 6982 million under the pretext of customs duty two days before ending the fiscal year.

The Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) has directed the MCCI to collect Rs 6845 million till June 30, 2018, said Collector Customs Chaudhry Zulfiqar while talking to media men on Thursday. He said the MCCI has also been assigned the target of collecting Rs 5289 million under pretext of sales tax while the Customs had collected Rs 9735 million so far. The collectorate was also directed by the FBR to collect Rs 2978 million income tax, he said adding that Rs 3631 has been generated by the MCCI. Similarly, Rs 610 million has also been collected so far by the officials of MCCI, he added. Chaudhry Zulfiqar said the overall tax collection ration was Rs 20950 million while exceeding the given target Rs 15559 million.

Collector Customs Zulfiqar Chaudhry appreciated the services of its staff and urged them to continue their efforts with commitment and dedication so that MCCI could collect more revenue to plays a vital role in the national economic development.