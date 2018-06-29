Share:

LOS ANGELES - Michael Douglas is excited that his kids are going to carry on the family’s acting legacy. The 73-year-old star followed in the acting footsteps of his Hollywood legend father Kirk Douglas, 101, and matched much of his dad’s big screen success with roles in movies such as ‘Romancing The Stone’, ‘Wall Street’, ‘The War of the Roses’ and ‘Basic Instinct’. Now, Michael and his actress wife Catherine Zeta-Jones’ two teenage kids, Dylan, 17, and Carys, 15, are showing signs of going into the family business and he is thrilled they share their parents and grandfather’s love of the craft.–CM