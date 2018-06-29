Share:

COX’S BAZAR, Bangladesh:- Myanmar border guards shot and injured a Rohingya boy playing in a strip of a no-man’s land near the Bangladesh border on Thursday, community leaders said. Ansar Ullah, 10, was hit near barbed-wire fences erected by Myanmar on its side of the buffer zone also known as the zero line. More than 700,000 Rohingya Muslims were forced to flee Rakhine state in Myanmar last year after a military crackdown that the United Nations has said amounts to “ethnic cleansing”. Most have settled in vast camps in Bangladesh but around 6,000 have stayed put in the buffer zone between the two country’s borders.–AFP

“Does a 10-year-old unarmed kid look like a threat to them? Shame on them that they fired upon unarmed civilian children,” Arif told AFP.