KASUR - Despite publication of news, former PML-N government's blue-eyed patwaris are still working in Kasur district, posing a potent threat to transparency in upcoming elections.

During a media talk here, chairmen, vice chairmen and councillors of different Union Councils [UCs] pointed out that the caretaker government was bound to ensure holding of free and fair elections. "For the purpose, it must replace the patwaris who have sold out their loyalty to the PML-N," they added. They said that patwaris in Kasur district were politicised, claiming that they received directions from the local PML-N office-bearers and lawmakers. "In their presence, the caretaker government cannot conduct fair and transparent elections," they said, and demanding that caretaker Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk should replace them to ensure transparency in the forthcoming general election.