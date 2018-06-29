Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Returning Officer for NA-53 Islamabad Thursday dismissed an application seeking rejection of nomination papers of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for this constituency as he had been disqualified by an appellate tribunal for not being ‘sadiq’ and ‘amin’.

RO and District and Sessions judge Muhammad Adnan rejected the application saying at this juncture he has no power to decide this matter.

Mian Ghulam Rasool Advocate had moved the application seeking rejection of Abbasi’s nomination papers from NA-53 as well since he was declared disqualified from NA-57 under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution of Pakistan.

Earlier, the appellate tribunals while deciding an appeal issued a written order that noted that the former premier was “guilty of concealment of facts and withholding of the complete information from his voters.”

Declaring him as ‘Sadiq’ and ‘Ameen’ [truthful and trustworthy], the tribunal said Abbasi was “not a qualified person to be elected or chosen as a member of Majlis-e-Shoora (parliament) within the meaning of Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution of Pakistan.” Application of this article renders a person disqualified for life.

The tribunal noted in the verdict: “Responding to the submissions of the learned counsel for respondent that unless there is a declaration of any court of law under which a person can be declared as not qualified or not honest and Ameen, I declare that this tribunal constituted under the statutory provisions of a federal statute is a court of law and after declaring that Abbasi being guilty of concealment of facts and withholding of the complete information from his voters is not an honest and ameen person and after such declaration, declare him as not a qualified person to be elected or chosen as a member of the Majlis-e-Shoora (parliament) within the meaning of Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution of Pakistan,” Justice Lodhi said in his judgement.

The Applicant Ghulam Rasool was of the view that a person disqualified under Article 62(1)(f) from NA-57 then how he can contest elections from this constituency. Therefore, he prayed to the RO that the nomination papers of Shahid Khaqan may be rejected and he may be rendered ineligible also to contest from the NA-53 Islamabad.