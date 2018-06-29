Share:

KARACHI - Accountability Court has granted physical remand of accused Muhammad Kamran, additional director of Karachi Development Authority (KDA) till July 9 in land fraud case.

The NAB sources said that the accused was arrested last night.

He was active accomplice of former DG, KDA Syed Nasir Abbas who is under NAB custody presently.

The accused Kamran was wanted in inquiry initiated on major land fraud committed by Nasir Abbas and his accomplices.

The arrested accused has been holding various key positions in KDA under blessings of former DG.

In his capacity as Additional Director Land KDA, he was found involved in illegal transfers of titles and ownerships of a large number of plots, out of which so far identified plots are 35.

The said plots are located in various blocks of Gulistan e Jauhar Karachi. Under his posting as In-charge Record Room KDA, more than 4000 original files of plots went missing.

The preliminary interrogation has also revealed that there are various irregularities in appointment of accused Muhammad Kamran who has been getting accelerated promotions, placements and posting in KDA in return for his illegal actions for personal gains.

Three accused persons namely Syed Nasir Abbas, along with his two accomplices Javed Ahmed alias Javed Kancha and Raza Qazalbash were already under NAB’s custody.