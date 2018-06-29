Share:

KARACHI - Director General of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) -Karachi, Mohammed Altaf Bawany held a open court at the NAB office here on Thursday.

According to a statement on Thursday, the complainants from Karachi, Thatta, Badin and Dadu Districts gathered at the NAB office and submitted their complaints against malpractice and corruption in various government departments.

The complainants got their complaints registered against illegal construction of projects, illegal allotments and conversions into various Cooperative Housing Societies including Kaniz Fatima Cooperative Society and Income Tax Cooperative Society Karachi. Some complainants lodged complaints against KMC officials for illegal appointments and promotions in Fire Brigade Department.

NAB DG issued orders for immediate cognizance of complaints that fall within the jurisdiction of National Accountability Ordinance 1999.

Whereas, many complaints against the administration were also marked to local authorities and DCs concerned for redress and disposal under intimation to NAB.

He also issued instructions to officers concerned for speedy disposal of registered complaints for maximum relief to the public.

For those members of public who cannot attend open court can send their complaints via email on sindh@nab.gov.pk and 021-111-622-622, Fax No 02199207949 or personally or via post at PRCS Building Cantt Karachi.