LONDON - Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif on Thursday said that a new history of rigging is being written in the country but whatever is going to happen on July 25 is writing on the wall.

Talking to media outside Harley Street Clinic in London on Thursday, he said that the verdicts in cases of same nature against them and their opponents are different.

Only the PML-N is the target at the moment, he said and added the record of last couple of months can be checked. “Only I and my companions are the target,” he added.

The former premier said that a new history of rigging is being written in the country and if this isn’t stopped, the consequences would be horrible.

Commenting on PML-N leader Qamarul Islam’s arrest, he directed the entire party to support the son and daughter of the party leader.

Earlier, the PML-N head had termed the arrest of party leader and candidate for NA-59 in upcoming general election against former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar regrettable, adding the information was being gathered in this regard.