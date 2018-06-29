Share:

Obituary

Islamabad: The management of Mari Petroleum Company LTD (MCPL) announces with deep sorrow and grief that Syed Aftab Ud din Ahmed, father in law of Lt Gen Ishfaq Nadeem Ahmad (Retd) MD/CEO, passed away in Islamabad, after protracted illness.

His Namaz-e-janaza and burial will be held at H-11 graveyard Islamabad, on 29th June 2018 at 3:30pm (After Juma prayers). –PR

French film ‘Seraphine’ screened at PNCA

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan National Council of The Arts (PNCA) in collaboration with The Embassy of France-Alliance Francaise Islamabad has organized a screening of the France-Belgium co-production film ‘Seraphine’ here at PNCA.–APP

Coordinator PNCA Film Club, Aijaz Gul said that Seraphine is based on the life of French painter Seraphine. “It is a true story where art is discovered by a critic on the eve of World War I in 1914”, he said.

The film was directed by Martin Provost and cast were included Yolande Moreau and Ulrich Tukur. Seraphine became one of the most celebrated films in 2008, winning seven distinguished Cesar awards for Best Film, Acting, Photography, Costume, Music, Production Design and Original Script. Leading lady Yolande Moreau won several other awards for Best Actress of the year in Europe and United States.