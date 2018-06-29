Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Police have arrested an injured accused after brief encounter at Tandoadam Road near PCB ground on Thursday while another accused managed to escape from the spot.

Police said that during patrolling two suspected bike riders were signalled to stop but they opened fires on police in retaliation one of the accused identified as Arsalan Mughal was injured while they arrested him and recovered from him unlicensed arms and shifted him to civil hospital emergency for first aid.

While other accused Zubair aka Zubairy managed to escape from the spot in forest. They were searching the escaped accused, police said.

Police further said that detained accused Arsalan Mughal was resident of Satellite Town and wanted to different police stations of Mirpurkhas district in heinous crimes.