KAMALIA/SIALKOT - As per the orders of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), all the illegal posters and banners larger than permitted are being removed to implement the election code of conduct throughout the city.

The Election Monitoring Team conducted an operation in various areas of the city including Thana Mod, Chichawatni Road and Rajana Road and removed such posters and banners of all the candidates.

Assistant Director Agriculture Khalid Mahmood, Assistant Director Agriculture Gojra Fazal Rasool and the Municipal Committee Kamalia staff participated in the operation.

Gujranwala Division Commissioner Asad Ullah Faiz has directed the Sialkot district administration to ensure the implementation on the election code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for all the political parties.

He was presiding over a meeting held at Sialkot DC office where Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Wattu, DPO Abdul Ghafar Qaisarani, senior officials of LEAs and ECP were also present.

The commissioner reviewed the arrangements and security measures made by the Sialkot district administration to hold free, fair, transparent, impartial peaceful general elections in all the five constituencies of national assembly and eleven constituencies of Punjab assembly in Sialkot district.

The commissioner directed the ECP officials and Sialkot district administration that no candidate belonging to any political party or independent be allowed to violate the ECP’s election code of conduct. He said that stern legal action would be taken against the violators.

FOUR GIRLS KIDNAPPED: Four young girls were forcibly kidnapped in separate incidents in Daska tehsil. Some unknown armed accused forcibly kidnapped village Bharokey-Daska-based young girl from Main Bazaar Daska city while she was shopping there.

Some unknown accused forcibly kidnapped local farmer’s young daughter (I) at gunpoint from her house in village Dhadu Basra, Daska tehsil.

Accused also forcibly kidnapped local labourer Amanat Ali’s young sister at gunpoint from her house in village Bhaadeywala-Bambaanwala, Daska tehsil.

Some unknown accused forcibly kidnapped local labourer Hassan Raza’s young sister from Daska city’s congested Habibpura locality.