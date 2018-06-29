Share:

rawalpindi - A citizen approached Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench on Thursday against former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for using offensive language against a judge of an Election Tribunal in a TV talk show for disqualifying him for life from contesting elections from NA-57 (Murree).

He also sought strict action against Chairman Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) And Secretary Information and Broadcasting, Government of Pakistan for not stopping Shahid Khaqan Abbasi from ridiculing judge of apex Court in TV show.

LHC Justice Tariq Abbasi has accepted the petition for hearing today (Friday).

According to details, a citizen Muhammad Riaz Anjum, resident of House Number GE-25, E-Block, Chaklala, filed a petition with LHC Rawalpindi Bench while making former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi , Chairman PEMRA and Secretary Information and Broadcasting, Islamabad as respondents.

In the petition, filed through Ghulam Farooq Awan, the petitioner told court that he is a law abiding citizen of Pakistan who has considered Abbasi’s outburst against courts an attack on Constitution of Pakistan.

He argued that an appellate Election Tribunal of Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench Justice Ibad-ur-Rehman Lodhi has disqualified former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for contesting general elections from NA-57 for concealing the facts and withholding of the complete information from his voters.

The judge also declared him to not be ‘Sadiq’ and ‘Ameen’, stating Abbasi was “not a qualified person to be elected or chosen as a member of majlis-e-shoora (parliament) within the meaning of Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution of Pakistan.

The petitioner saidthat Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in a TV talk show had used offensive language against the head of appellate Election Tribunal and also outburst against apex courts. The tirade of Abbasi against apex court judge was watched and heard by millions of Pakistanis on television.

He mentioned Chairman PEMRA and Secretary Information were accomplices in Abbasi’s crime as they had not stopped him from ridiculing a judge on TV. The troika had committed contempt of court, he said. The petitioner prayed to the Court to proceed against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

He told Court he would present recording of TV talk show as evidence before court. LHC Rawalpindi Bench Justice Tariq Abbasi accepted the petition and set Friday the day of hearing.