ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk Thursday directed the Privatisation Commission to conduct an analysis of the entire privatization process to learn from the experience and further improve the future privatisation of state entities.

Chairing a briefing on working of the Privatization Commission here, he said protection of the rights and legitimate interests of the employees was an important aspect of the privatisation process and must be accorded priority.

The prime minister said it was important for the government to ensure that the terms of agreement in any transaction are not altered at any stage.

The meeting was briefed that since 1991, a total of 172 entities have been privatized, generating a revenue of Rs 678.9 billion. It was informed that the privatisation process has remained on the agenda of all successive governments and has continued unabated.