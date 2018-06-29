Share:

SADIQABAD - Kot Sabzal police were accused of avoiding the arrest of the suspects involved in abduction of a man and two women about a month back.

Gul Hassan, resident of Ch 210/P, told the media that Ali Sher and his sons—Rahib and Hameed—often visited his house. He alleged that they had lured and allegedly abducted his wife, daughter and a son. “When asked, they refused their involvement in abduction of my family,” Gul Hassan said, and added “But their involvement in abduction of my family confirmed through their cell phones data.” He said that he had submitted an application to Kot Sabzal police, adding that Station House Officer [SHO] listened to the arguments of both parties during which Ali Sher and his sons were proven guilty.

“Despite all, the SHO avoids arresting them,” he lamented.

Gul Hassan and his relatives demanded the police high-ups take notice of negligence of the police officials and order early recovery of the abducted ones.