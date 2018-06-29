- 11:14 PM | June 29, 2018 Maryland newspaper shooting shatters mystique of newsroom sanctuary
- 10:44 PM | June 29, 2018 Shehr-e-Khamoshan project working smoothly
- 9:36 PM | June 29, 2018 Ranjeet Singh’s death anniversary rituals end
- 9:13 PM | June 29, 2018 PFA recommends ban on chewing gum ads
- 9:03 PM | June 29, 2018 President Mamnoon summons Senate session on July 9
- 8:57 PM | June 29, 2018 Khaani -a tale of love, obsession & revenge
- 8:51 PM | June 29, 2018 Pepsi Battle of Band jury: Meesha in, Ali out
- 7:05 PM | June 29, 2018 Oil prices remain steady as market tightens on lost supply
- 6:41 PM | June 29, 2018 China's top military commander to visit Pakistan
- 6:29 PM | June 29, 2018 Five wild elephants trample Thai man to death
- 6:04 PM | June 29, 2018 Second song of Teefa in Trouble 'Chan Ve' released
- 5:21 PM | June 29, 2018 Wife of Daniyal Aziz to contest from NA-77
- 5:18 PM | June 29, 2018 Will perform special prayers if PTI wins 2018 polls: Imran Khan
- 5:17 PM | June 29, 2018 EU leaders defend migration deal as doubts emerge
- 5:10 PM | June 29, 2018 ‘Baat Cheet’ with Ali Tahir
- 4:44 PM | June 29, 2018 Tourism flow witnesses increase due improvement in road links
- 4:31 PM | June 29, 2018 Japan to buy advanced US radar for missile defense system
- 4:15 PM | June 29, 2018 Israel must prevent entry of refugees from Syria to Israel
- 4:14 PM | June 29, 2018 Former champ Serena faces Rus in Wimbledon first round
- 4:06 PM | June 29, 2018 Indian state cuts internet after three new lynchings