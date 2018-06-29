Share:

SWABI - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Nazriati (JUI-N) leaders have announced that they have entered an electoral alliance at the district level and vowed to contest July 25 general elections from a joint platform.

They were addressing a joint press conference on Thursday at the residence of JUI-N Central Chief Maulana Khalil Ahmad Mukhlis. The press conference was attended by Maulana Mukhlis, Gohar Ali Inqilabai, deputy provincial information secretary of PPP, Ali Khan, district general secretary, Najeem Khan, JUI-N central general secretary, district and tehsil office-bearers, contesting candidates of the two parties and workers.

It is the first ever electoral alliance in the district. The leaders of the two parties said that their doors were open for leaders of other political parties. The focus of the two parties was to win elections, they said. They have inked an agreement which would be implemented in letter and spirit while running a joint election campaign. The election camps and all other activities would be launched and run jointly, they said.

The leaders of the two parties said that NA-18 Swabi-I, PK-44 Swabi-II and PK-47 Swabi-V has been given to JUI-N. Maulana Mukhlis will contest elections from NA-18, Tahir Tasleem from PK-44 and Nisar Ali Khan from PK-47.

NA-19 Swabi-II, PK-45 Swabi-III and PK 46 Swabi-IV have been awarded to PPP. Muhammad Naeem Khan is contesting elections from NA-19, Sikandar Irfan, former MPA from PK-45 and Abn-i-Aman Khan from PK-46. PK-43 Swabi-I has been kept open and Muhammad Ishfaq Khan of PPP and Asif Karim of JUI-N will contest elections on the ticket of their respective parties.

Najeem said that JUI-N candidates have filed the nomination papers from all seven constituencies of the district but now three leaders of our party would remain in the contest. “The JUI-N candidates would withdraw their nomination papers from NA-19, PK-45 and PK-46 in favour of our alliance partner. Similarly, PPP candidates would withdraw their nomination papers from NA-18, PK-44 and PK-47 in favour of our candidates on Friday (today),” he said.

In reply to a question, Sikandar said that they have constituted a committee which would resolve if any new issues emerge during the election campaign.