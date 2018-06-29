Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday unveiled the PPP manifesto for the July 25 polls, which pledges poverty reduction, better growth opportunities for children, fostering of inter-institutional harmony and a robust foreign policy.

But above all, the pre-election proposal of the party seeks rebuilding the national economic system in a way that everyone gets a fair share of the economic progress and no segment remains deprived of the fruit of national growth.

Addressing a news conference along with his father Asif Ali Zardari and a number of party stalwarts, Bilawal asked the masses to essentially cast their vote for strengthening democracy.

At the very end, the manifesto also reads: “Come and vote for us if you agree with us. Come and vote against us if you disagree with us. Come out and be counted because you matter.”

PPP chief in his address said that “anti-democratic forces are engaged in conspiracies (against democracy)” but his party will not accept censored and contaminated democracy.

“One can’t give respect to parliament by remaining absent from it for years or by cursing it,” he said in an apparent censure to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan.

He also lambasted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government for its alleged failures in foreign policy as well as in economic and other spheres of national life.

Bilawal said their new manifesto included strengthening the foundation of democracy in the country. “We will ensure harmony in the relationship between masses and state,” he added.

The PPP chairman said the party would launch programmes for poverty eradication and give rights to the labourers like any industry workers.

He said the PPP had named its manifesto, “BB ka Waada Nibhaana Hai Pakistan Bachana Hai” (We have to fulfil Benazir’s promise. (We have to) save Pakistan).

Bilawal said they would expand health facilities to every nook and corner of the country, and “we will introduce family health programme.”

He said the PPP government will end the ban on student and trade unions in the country if the people voted the party to power.

The PPP chief also vowed to roll back all the actions taken by the PML-N government in the disputed Gilgit-Baltistan. To a question about the new provinces, he said the PPP was committed to the Sareki province.

Bilawal feared that if the water issue was not timely addressed it will turn into a very acute problem for the country.

He lamented that the basic human rights were being compromised in the country. He said the process of reforms in democracy should never stop. “It's a continuous process. We have to free Pakistan from the fear of poverty.”

The PPP chairman alleged that the PML-N government weakened the accountability institutions of the state.

“The parliament remained a silent spectator in the time of crisis. The state institutions appear to be at loggerheads. We will end this fight,” he said.

Talking about foreign policy failures, Bilawal said Pakistan faced isolation despite rendering sacrifices of thousands of soldiers in the war against terror.

“We did not have a foreign minister for four years (during the PML-N tenure). There was no one to defend Pakistan,” he maintained.

PPP leader said they would improve ties with the US and other countries. Under a proactive foreign policy, he said, his party would highlight the human rights abuse being committed by the Indian forces in the occupied Kashmir.

Earlier, Asif Ali Zardari said that his party's government carried out several developmental works apart from the constitutional reforms.

Counting the PPP achievements, he said: “We gave Gwadar port to China from Singapore. Our manifesto primarily deals with saving Pakistan.”

Prominent PPP leaders including Sherry Rehman, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, Aitzaz Ahsan, Qamar Zaman Kaira and Farhatullah Babar were present on the occasion.

This is PPP’s 10th manifesto in the last five decades. The earlier manifestoes were presented by Bilawal’s grandfather Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and mother Benazir Bhutto.

The manifesto promised freeing all Pakistani people from the fear of hunger, thirst and helplessness.

It also seeks to provide opportunities to all children and youth to excel and become active citizens of Pakistan as well as confident members of the global community.

The manifesto promises to build the national economy in a way that it benefits all the segments of the society.

It seeks to deepen democracy by fostering harmony among the people, between the people and the state, and among the institutions of the state.

It aims at making the government accountable and answerable to the people by strengthening the parliament and other institutional frameworks.

On international front, the manifesto seeks to reclaim Pakistan's rightful place in the world through securing the rights of the state and its inhabitants.

