KASUR - Hundreds of people gathered on Multan Road near Adda Dena Nath and staged a protest demonstration against prolonged power outages in Phoolnagar on Thursday.

They set tyres on fire and blocked the road for vehicular traffic. It caused a severe traffic mess in the area.

Talking to media, they demanded that the authorities concerned ensure an early end to power loadshedding. Local police reached the spot and negotiated with the protesting people.

They assured the protestors of a solution to their problem which convinced them to end their protest.

On the other hand, hundreds of workers of a local paper mills continued their sit-on on third consecutive day for acceptance of their demands.

Led by Labourers Union chairman Aas Muhammad, workers of Bulleh Shah Paper Mills demanded the mills management pay them one-year salary as a bonus.

During a media talk, they said that they ran short of money and could not feed their families due to inadequate salaries.

A police team led by Saddr Circle Deputy Superintendent of Police [DSP] Nasir Bajwa negotiated with the protesting workers and made several attempts to convince them to end their protest but in vain. The workers vowed to continue their protest until acceptance of their demands.

Meanwhile, a local court sentenced a murder accused to death and fined him a total Rs100,000 on Thursday.

According to the prosecution, Ilyas had shot dead Saifullah Jutt to avenge the murder of his brother in Kasur Saddr police precincts in 2014.

The police arrested him and produced him in the court. In the light of evidence, Additional District and Sessions Judge Shahida Saeed handed down capital punishment to Ilyas and imposed a fine of Rs100,000 upon him.

The court acquitted three suspects including Muhammad Hayat, Khizar Hayat alias Farooq, and Shafaqat alias Shaku due to lack of evidence.

WOMAN KIDNAPPED: Five suspects including a woman entered a house, looted valuables and kidnapped the house owner's wife at Jathiana village here the other day.

According to Gogera police, Khalida Parveen, wife of Nazim Ali, resident of Jathiana village was alone at home when suspects including Manazar Shehzad, Khurram Ali, Nawaz, Ghulam Rasool and Tahira Batool entered the house.

They collected five tolas gold jewellery, prize bonds amounting to Rs100,000 and Rs45,000, and took Khalida Parveen with them. The police registered a case.