Share:

rawalpindi - Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has confiscated four truckloads of goods from different markets in its operation against encroachments. According to RCB spokesman Qaiser Mahmood, a number of shopkeepers in different areas were also fined. The anti-encroachment operation on the instruction of Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Sabtain Raza has been intensified, he added. He said, RCB enforcement teams confiscated handcarts, tables, counters and other goods from Saddar, Bank Road, Kashmir Road etc.

Masrial Road, Tench Bhatta and

Chungi Number 22. The team also removed illegal banners and posters from different areas.