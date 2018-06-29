Share:

CHINIOT - Unrest prevails as police registered a case against 21 Fesco employees including a Subdivisional officer (SDO) for torturing and keeping lawyers in illegal confinement.

The police have registered an FIR after the Fesco employees and lawyers had a a skirmish in Fesco office the other day.

Last Wednesday, a number of lawyers went to the office of SDO Aurangzeb to agitate against removal of the electricity meter of a lawyer on the allegations of power theft.

A scuffle was reported between the lawyers and Fesco men at the office where both beat up each other. Police were called who rescued the lawyers from the office. Meanwhile, some journalists tried to enter the Fesco office for media coverage but they were tortured by police.

Later, the bar associations of Chiniot, Bhowana and Lalian started complete strike on Wednesday and Thursday. On the other hand, the Fesco employees also locked down their offices and took out a procession at Chiniot-Pindi Bhattian Road. They blocked the highway and traffic remained blocked for hours.

Finally, the SHO and DSP City reached and promised to fulfill their demand of registration of FIR against lawyers. On the assurance, the employees ended blockade but continued lockdown.

Earlier, City police registered the FIR against the SDO and its 20 other employees under sections 342; 379; 337 L-2; 337 A and 337 F of PPC on the application of Umar Draz Asi Advocate.

The FIR stated that Umar Draz went to the Fesco office along with his driver and clerk where the accused attacked; tortured and confined them in a room, while other lawyers also reached who were also beaten up by the Fesco men. Finally the police reached and rescued the lawyers.

Meanwhile, the SDO also submitted an application to City police for registration of FIR against Asi and 10 unknown lawyers stating that he was sitting in his office when Asi entered along with his gunmen and started beating up its staff members. He also called some 10 more lawyers who also tortured his staff members.

Shafaqat Ali, chairman of Hydroelectric Central Labour Union Chiniot, said that police have been given deadline of tomorrow 10 am, if their FIR was not registered, they will not only block all the highways but also think about turning off electricity supply to the whole city.

In the meanwhile, District Press Club also held a protest rally against DSP City Azhar Yaqoob who allegedly tortured media men and stopped from performing their media duties.

President Haji Bashir and Secretary Shahid Yaqoob demanded the IG Punjab transfer the officer else they would resort to street agitation and boycott police handouts.