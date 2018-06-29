Share:

KARACHI - Mayor Wasim Akhtar said that shifting of tankers in Zulfiqarabad Oil Tankers Parking Terminal would decrease traffic problems in Karachi.

He said this during a visit of Zulfiqarabad Oil Tankers Parking Terminal on Thursday where he went to inspect the arrangements for parking of oil tankers.

No charges will be recovered for a month from tankers so that this terminal could be made fully operational.

“We have implemented the Supreme Court orders and now no oil tanker can be parked at any other place in the city,” he said.

Advocate Zia Awan on this occasion said that efforts were on to obtain 50 acres land in Mawach Goth to setup an oil tankers parking terminal there for Balochistan bound heavy transport. The mayor welcomed the office bearers of All Pakistan Oil Tankers Owners Association.

He said that security system in this terminal would also be made better and two thousand trees will be planted here to make it green and beautiful.

He said: “We have made this oil tanker terminal has the capacity of parking 3,200 oil tankers and all facilities of the drivers have been provided while there would be an infrastructure for 10,000 will be available.” He said this terminal would have the capacity of parking of around 3,200 tankers at a time with all required facilities including mosque, rest area, canteen, bathrooms and service and maintenance shops of tankers were made available at the terminal.

This terminal will have 140 toilets and a police kiosk and 36 feet wide road has been constructed along with oil tanker parking terminal, six time zones have been fixed for tankers oil filling tankers, he added.

Advocate Zia Awan, Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Syed Saifur Rehman, Chairman of Charged Parking Mohammad Mursaleen, Chairman Veterinary Committee Muzammil Shah, Chairman of All Pakistan Oil Tankers Owners Association Mohammad Yousuf Shahwani, Shams Shahwani, Bakhtawar, Director General Works Iqtidar Ahmed and other officers were also present on this occasion.