Share:

rawalpindi - The villagers thwarted an attempt by a group of three people to bury an infant alive at a graveyard in Dhoke Allah Dad, reliable sources disclosed to The Nation on Thursday.

The incident took place within limits of Police Station (PS) Gujar Khan.

The villagers managed to catch two of the three people and handed them over to police, they said. However, police had freed the accused apparently after taking bribe, sources said. The infant was adopted by a local of the area, sources mentioned.

According to sources, some residents of Dhoke Allah Dad were returning to their homes after offering Fajr prayer when they heard noise from a nearby graveyard. They said the villagers reached the graveyard and saw three people digging a pit to bury a 5-day-old baby girl alive. They also found the infant packed tightly in a cloth and weeping near the graveyard. One of the three persons managed to escape the scene whereas two others were caught by the villagers and handed over to police, sources said.

A police team also visited the graveyard and inspected a small pit with some bricks and piece of flat-rock littering around the grave.

However, the police released the two accused in return of bribe, sources claimed.

The police, in order to cover the actual incident, filed an FIR with distorted facts. According to contents of First Information Report (FIR) registered with PS Gujar Khan, a person named Abdul Haye of Jand Nijar, appeared before police and stated that he visited the graveyard of his village at around 8am where he found an infant packed in a piece of cloth lying near a grave. He told police that an unknown man or woman threw the infant in the graveyard.

On the other hand, police registered a case against unknown person under section 328 (Exposure and abandonment of a child under twelve years by parent or person) of Pakistan Penal Court (PPC) and began investigation.

No official of PS Gujar Khan including Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station (PS) Gujar Khan Farooq Ahmed was available for their comments despite being repeatedly contacted.