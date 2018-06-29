Share:

SADIQABAD - The Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan [TLP] will leave no stone unturned for the enforcement of Islamic system in the country, said its candidate for NA-180 Qari Nazim Hussain Saeedi.

During an address to religious scholars at a local hall, he said that the TLP had announced names of its candidates for elections, adding that they had launched a mass contact campaign for success in the upcoming polls. “Religious scholars belonging to Sunni school of thought have also announced their support to the TLP,” he claimed. He flayed that the political parties came to power with a public service pledge but they did nothing extraordinary for the masses. “They only exploited votes of people,” he said, assuring that the TLP would give respect to the vote. He added that the TLP would ensure effective steps for bringing an end to inflation, unemployment, unrest, corruption, and injustice in the country. “I had already been devoted for the welfare of people of NA-180 and would continue this noble mission in future,” he vowed.

Hafiz Abdul Ghaffar and Allama Ghulam Farid Awaisi, in their addresses, said that they would work day and night for success of Qari Nazim Hussain Saeedi.

Religious scholars including Abdul Ghaffar Naqshbandi, Sajjad Hussain Quddusi, Iftikhar Saeedi, Rafiq Saeedi, Allah Yar Awaisi, and Imam Bakhsh Awaisi were present on the occasion.

ABDUCTION: Union Council [UC] Bhong lady councillor Hakiman Bibi claimed that her rivals had abducted her sister and brother-in-law. She added that she had submitted an application to Bhong SHO, seeking early recovery of the abducted ones but they had not ensured even a single effective step in this regard. She said that her rivals—who allegedly abducted her sister and brother-in-law—had been threatening her with dire consequences for pursuing a case against them. She demanded that Bhong SHO should take action against the suspects.