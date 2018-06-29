Share:

Lahore - The government on Thursday issued transfer posting orders of four officers. Rehman Gilani was posted as Chairman Planning & Development Board and he resumed charge of his office, transfer order of Secretary Women Development Bushra Aman as chairman TEVTA was cancelled. She was directed to continue as the Secretary Women Development department. Finance Department Additional Secretary Jahangir Anwar Raja and Information Department Additional Secretary Shahid Iqbal were posted as OSDs. Services & General Administration Department in this regard the government has issued a notification.