rawalpindi - The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi has completed a 1200 feet long and 28 feet high retaining wall project along Nullah Leh near Pirwadhai graveyard while cleanliness work of the nullah would be completed by June 30 said Managing Director (MD) WASA Raja Shoukat Mehmood.

According to the MD, WASA has devised a plan for preventing flooding in nullah while the cleaning and dredging of the nullah would be completed by the end of June. The dredging of the nullah has begun for smooth flow of rain water in the forthcoming Monsoon. Both the projects would be completed at a cost of Rs 160 million, he added.

While talking to APP, he urged the citizens living in the city’s low-lying areas especially near the nullahs not to throw solid waste in the nullahs to avoid blockages. He said that citizens should contribute to the sanitation department’s efforts regarding cleanliness of the nullah. Solid waste should only be deposited at specified points, he added.

He said that the public’s role was essential in protecting against flood devastation which results from neglecting the nullah. Raja Shoukat said that Nullah Leh is being cleared of silt and solid waste and is being widened and deepened to save the city from floods.

The Gawalmandi area has also been focused as it is heavily populated and a lot of garbage is deposited in the nullah there. City Sadar Road to Gawalmandi, Pirwadhi Bridge to Ratta, Katrian Bridge to Phakwari and Pirwadhai Bridge are also critical sections of Nullah Leh which have been cleaned using excavators, heavy loaders and dumpers, he informed.

He said that the entire work would be completed before the monsoon season when heavy rainfall is expected and added that WASA was making tremendous efforts to protect the area against floods despite limited resources. The plan which has been finalized includes annual dredging/de-silting of Nullah Leh, inspection of machinery/equipment and constitution of monsoon response teams.

He said Nullah Leh and its tributaries were the major drainage system through which the storm water of Islamabad and Rawalpindi was being discharged off.

The regular dredging/de-silting of Nullah Lai becomes essential and inevitable to avert flooding situation in the low lying areas located around the nullah. Earlier, all the sewerage lines in the limits of WASA were cleared before June 15, he added.

The retaining wall which begins from Pirwadhai Bridge ends at Dhoke Dalal. He said earlier, during monsoon the land sliding problem was damaging the oldest graveyard and the residential areas around the Nullah Leh. The Punjab government on the request of the residents of the area approved the project.

According to a WASA spokesman, the MD has also briefed representatives of Federal Flood Commission, 111 Brigade and Rescue-1122 about steps that are to be taken to prevent floods in Nullah Leh during the Monsoon season. All the machinery has also been checked, he added. He informed that four flood response units for different points and a water supply response unit for Liaquat Bagh have been set up where staff would be on duty round the clock during the Monsoon season.