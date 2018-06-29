Share:

LAHORE - People thronged picnic spots after rain turns weather pleasant. Maximum and minimum temperature in the City was recorded 29 degree Celsius and 24C respectively.

The Met Office has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of scattered rains for the city today. According to the experts, seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. Moist currents are penetrating the country.

Meteorological department has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of scattered rains for Lahore on Friday (today). Rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Zhob, Kalat, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Karachi, Thatta, Malakand, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur divisions, Islamabad, Fata, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.