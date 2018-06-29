Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Energy Syed Ali Zafar Thursday constituted a committee to issue a white paper on power sector , while chairing a meeting here at Power Division.

The minister said that the crisis in power sector had adversely affected every fabric of the society. Although the caretaker set up was for a short period and with limited mandate yet he was committed to prepare some coherent and presentable guidelines for next government to streamline power sector , he added.

The committee will consist of seven members representing both the government and private sectors, he said.

He said that in that regard, the services of more financial and technical experts could also be obtained to make the report more comprehensive.

While highlighting the role of the committee, he said it would critically examine the power sector and develop policy recommendations for improvement in the form of a white paper .

Working for this national cause, the committee would transparently identify issues related to generation, transmission, distribution, recovery, service delivery and line losses and would also suggest practical measures to improve this sector making it more stable and sustainable, he said.

He said that the report of the committee would be finally submitted to the cabinet and published subsequently.