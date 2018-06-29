Share:

KARACHI - The security agencies have started the operation in different parts of the interior Sindh. Security agencies in a raid conducted in Nawabshah and arrested former president Asif Ali Zardari’s right-hand man, Ismail Dahri. It has also been reported that the law enforcers have confiscated huge cache of weapons during the raid at Dahri’s residence.

Dahri was wanted to the police in various cases, shifted to an undisclosed location for interrogation. As four accused persons allegedly involved in criminal activities have been arrested in raid conducted in Qamber Sahdat Kot while Rangers claimed to have recovered weapons from their possession.

Earlier, Rangers troops raided in Mirpurkhas while arrested an accused Zeshan Ali Jaskani while arrested Mehmannawaz and Imtiaz Ali in a raid conducted in Hyderabad area. The accused persons arrested having political affiliation while rangers claimed to have recovered weapons from their possession.

GANG BUSTED

Rangers claimed to have busted an eleven-member dacoit gang while recovered weapons from their possession. Rangers spokesperson said that the group of bandits also used a woman to make their mission successful but the woman remains at large and search for her arrest still continue.

The raid has been conducted in Ayoub Goth area of Gadap Town on a tip off where rangers troops managed to arrest the accused persons including gang leaders Amir Baloch, his accomplices Kashif, Shair, Jahanzaib, Ghulam Qaiser, Ashiq Ali, Eidh, Salman, Saif, Tariq and Umair. Rangers said that the accused persons were wanted to the police in number robberies and street crimes cases.

Pre-election operation drive about the began across the province, law enforcers picked up dozens of political activists from different areas of the metropolis, The Nation learnt on Thursday.

According to the details, security agencies have arrested number of political activists in raids conducted in different areas of the city. Sources privy to the matter revealed that the activists arrested were associated with different political parities including Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan, Pak Sarzameen Party while activists affiliated with Pakistan People Party have also been arrested during a crackdown began various parts of the interior Sindh.

Sources revealed that the raids have been conducted in Baldia Town, Surjani Town, Malir, Liaquatabad and North Naziamabad Town and over a dozen political activists and local leaders of the parties have been picked up were taken to the unknown locations. Sources said that the some of the activists pickup in last couple of days have had released after initial investigation.

The activists including Abdul Qadri affiliated with MQM Pakistan have had arrested from Orangi Town managed to reach home. Similarly Faheem Ajmairi Picked up from Malir area also released after initial investigation. In raids conducted in Surjani Town security personnel picked up MQM workers including Afaq, Khizar and Shahid.