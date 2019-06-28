Share:

ISLAMABAD - Theatre Wallay on Friday organised 5th edition of its stand-up comedy series, ‘DeMotivational Speakers’ in Islamabad. The highly-accomplished stand-up comedians entertained the audience at the fifth edition.

To lighten up audience, Theatre Wallay brought the fifth edition of its stand-up comedy series to federal capital. The performers got big applause from the audience.

Stand-up comedy is a comic style in which a comedian performs in front of a live audience, usually speaking directly to them.

The performer is commonly known as a comic, stand-up comic, comedian, stand-up comedian, or simply a stand-up.

In stand-up comedy, the comedian gives the illusion that they are dialoguing, but in actuality, they are monologuing a grouping of humorous stories, jokes and one-liners, typically called a stick, routine, or set.

Some stand-up comedians use props, music or magic tricks to enhance their acts. The stand-up comedy is stated to be ‘the freest form of comedy writing’ that is normally regarded as an extension of the person performing.

A large number of people from different walks of life participated in the comedy series.

Theatre Wallay is a non-commercial group of artists with a passion for theatre and literature. Active in Islamabad since 2005, Theatre Wallay has put up many performances of plays hailing from world literature.