Islamabad - Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that no stone will be left unturned in implementing agreement with coalition partner MQM in letter and spirit.

The Prime Minister was talking to MQM delegation here at the parliament house.

Members of the delegation included Minister for Information Technology Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Sabir Hussain Qaimkhani, Iqbal Muhammad Ali Khan, Syed Aminul Haque, Usama Qadri and Kishwer Zehra.

Defense Minister Pervez Khattak and Special Assistants Naeemul Haq and Nadeem Afzal Gondal were also present in the meeting.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister has given another ministry to MQM besides special development package for Karachi and Hyderabad cities.

Modalities of the package are being worked out by Sindh governor Imran Ismail and Minister for Law and Justice Farough Naseem.

Meanwhile, Members of National Assembly including Mohammad Afzal Khan Dhandla, Asim Nazir, Malik Karamat Ali Khokhar, Tahir Iqbal, Sardar Riaz Mehmood Khan Mazari and Sardar Muhammad Khan Laghari also separately called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Parliament House and discussed the overall political situation in the country. Special Assistant to Prime Minister Naeem ul Haq was also present in the meetings.

Meanwhile, taking notice of water shortage in Mianwali, Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed PTI Chief Organiser Saifullah Khan Niazi to visit the area.

Saifullah Khan Niazi will go to Mianwali on Tuesday, and besides inspecting the affected areas, he will also meet the local people to present a report to the Prime Minister in this regard. Prime Minister Imran Khan said steps will be taken on priority basis to sort out the issues of the people of Mianwali.