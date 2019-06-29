Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has demanded the Pakistani government to take the Kashmiri leadership into confidence before supporting membership of India in United Nations.

Addressing the concluding budget session of the Azad Jammu Kashmir Legislative Assembly held in the State’s metropolis here, Haider emphasized the need for intensifying efforts for Kashmir liberation struggle at international level, said an official handout issued by AJK government here.

The prime minister expressed grave concern over the increased atrocities and human rights abuses in IOK. “India could not end the love of Kashmiris for Pakistan despite unleashing worst reign of terror,” he pointed out, adding that Indian Prime Minister Modi tried to enhance his vote bank in the recent elections by stressing on ending the special status of Kashmir under Indian constitution. He regretted that manifold increase has been witnessed in Indian atrocities and cruelties in IOK after the elections.

Referring to opposition’s protest on budget debate, Raja Farood Haider said that opposition could have played a better role by giving its suggestions for the next budget. He claimed that he has lived an honest life, saying that he should be hanged in the House if any unfair means are proved against him. He claimed that most of the pledges made with the people before elections have been fulfilled. “We are fulfilling the promises on health, education, road infrastructure and restoration of merit,” he claimed, adding that the state was empowered through 13th amendment.

Expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan for providing adequate resources to AJK, the premier said that “the Prime Minister of Pakistan also respects our viewpoint as he (Imran Khan) gave clear directions for resolving problems of Neelum-Jhelum and Mangla and said he does not believe in vengeance.” He said the government aims at making process of accountability more transparent and elaborated the mechanism of recruitment in AB. The appointments in AB would be made through PSC but still there is some delay in it due to cases in judiciary,” he informed.

“Family system, basic rights and local culture have been safeguarded through 13th amendment in AJK and the government formulated a comprehensive policy for industrial development,” Haider enumerated, adding that allottees of refugee colonies in Pakistan are being given property rights. He said that Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan and Sardar Sikandar Hayat Khan had reservations over Kashmir Council but his government resolved this issue in consultation with political leadership.

Haider referred to the priorities of budget 2018-19, his three years government and targets achieved and termed his successes because of team work. He said there was Rs4 billion increase in income as against target. The target of income is more than 82 billion while the government collected more than 86 billion revenue. He said that 11 percent increase has been noted in development budget than last year while there is an increase of 10 percent in revised budget. He said 72% budget would be spent on ongoing projects. He said 28% budget had been set aside for new projects.

Giving further details on budget he said 40% of development budget would be spent on communication, 11% for education, 10% physical planning and housing, 9% local government, 8% on power, 6% on foreign aid projects, 3% on public health while 13% had been allocated for productive sector.

The premier said that in the next budget education would get 59%, physical and planning 43%, public health 4%, tourism 24%, power 31%, social sector 48% while productive sector would get 25 percent.