LAHORE : World Islamic Organisation Chairman Sheikh Mazhar Shafi has welcomed the all parties conference convened by JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. Speaking at a press conference here on Friday, Shafi said his party full supports all the steps taken by leaders of the PML-N, PPP, JUI-F, ANP and PkMAP in the national interest. He said his party is with the opposition parties every step of the way. He said that incumbent rulers’ decisions have become a threat to Pakistan’s sovereignty. He said that all political parties have rejected the so-called rulers because every sector in the country is in decline and the national economy has collapsed. He said the country has gone nearly bankrupt and inflation has broken back of ordinary people.