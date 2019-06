Share:

LAHORE - Faizan and Ummam of Pak Army and Fatima and Kulsoom of Chromatex clinched boys and girls doubles titles on the third day of 26th National Junior Table Tennis Championship here at Nishtar Park Sports Complex (NPSC) Gymnasium Hall on Friday.

It’s pertinent to mention here that National Junior Table Tennis Championship is being organised under the aegis of Punjab Table Tennis Association and in collaboration with Sports Board Punjab (SBP). In boys’ doubles final, Faizan and Ummam of Army thrashed Furqan & Kaif of Sindh 3-1 with the score of 8-11, 11-6, 11-3 and 11-8.

Fatima and Kulsoom of Chromatex excelled in Girls Doubles final and outlasted Perniya and Zainab of Wapda/Punjab by 3-2 with the margin of 4-11, 9-11, 11-8, 13-11.