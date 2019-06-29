Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi have agreed to work together for progress and prosperity of people of the province.

Elahi called on Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in his Chamber here on Friday and exchanged views with him on matters of mutual interest, public welfare projects and further improving the working relationship.

On this occasion, Provincial Law and Local Government Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja was also present.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar congratulated Ch Parvez Elahi on running the Provincial Assembly session in an efficient manner and said that he played an important role in the passage of the budget.

The chief minister said that the opposition itself was in disarray and none of its drama will work. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was determined to free Pakistan from corruption and he was sincerely working on it. “We will continue working together to serve people,” he said. Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi said that during the last PML-N tenure “tamasha” (drama) was staged in the name of development. “Khadam-e-A’ala’s show-offs now stand exposed before people who have come to know their reality,” he said, adding that opposition was facing failure on every front as it had no agenda. “We served people in the past, worked for their welfare and well-being and now also working for progress and prosperity of people of Punjab together with Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and this process will continue,” he said.